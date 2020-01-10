Information kiosk to be dedicated along Bayou Teche in Loreauville

The village of Loreauville will celebrate the dedication of a new information kiosk along the Bayou Teche later this month.
Representatives from the TECHE Project, Iberia Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau and the village of Loreauville will be on hand to unveil the Bayou Teche National Water and Paddle Trail information kiosk at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Loreauville trailhead, 119 Bridge St.
The kiosk is one of 16 kiosks to be placed at each of the trailheads along the Bayou Teche, the Lower Atchafalaya and Atchafalaya rivers from Port Barre to Berwick.
The kiosks will present the special stories of each trail community and orient water and land trail users to the Bayou Teche and the Lower Atchafalaya and Atchafalaya rivers.