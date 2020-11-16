An independent autopsy conducted on the body of Quawan "Bobby" Charles seems to confirm that drowning was the likely cause of death for the 15-year-old.
A brief report compiled by American Forensics was released Monday, and stated the previous autopsy conducted by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office was thorough and the autopsy had findings consistent with drowning.
The report went on to state that there was no evidence of trauma or natural disease and that a final report is pending and will be completed once toxicology, histology and additional investigative information becomes available.
Although the finding coincided with the first autopsy conducted on Charles, the manner of his death is still out pending further results.