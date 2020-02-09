Independent audit to be presented to St. Martinville City Council at Monday meeting

ST. MARTINVILLE — The city of St. Martinville will officially receive its 2018-2019 audit from its independent auditor during the city council’s regular meeting Monday evening.
Although the document was due to the state Legislative Auditor’s Office by Dec. 31, the work to recreate the city’s financial records after the resignation of former Chief Administrative Officer Shedrick Berard forced the city to delay submitting the audit.
The new audit will cover the first year of Mayor Melinda Mitchell’s term.
Auditor Burton Kolder called the previous year’s report, which covered the last year of former Mayor Thomas Nelson’s administration, a clean audit when it was presented in December, 2018. It did contain some findings, such as issues with control of ticket books for the St. Martinville Police Department and its utility inventory, occupational license process and park rental process, but showed the city accounting for its financial transactions to within a few hundred dollars over the span of the $6 million-plus budget.
According to several people who have seen the draft document of the current report, the current audit will contain as many as 20 findings. Records from Berard’s tenure as CAO were still being sought in recent weeks to complete the report.
The previous audit showed that the city had enough cash on hand and in accounts on June 30, 2018 to operate for 72 days without any additional income. It is not known where that benchmark will fall in the new audit. The general rule of thumb, according to Kolder, is for municipalities to have at least a 60-day reserve.
Berard himself is also on the agenda for Monday night’s meeting, or at least the equal employment opportunity report he filed last month will be. In the complaint, Berard claims that he was not successful as CAO because he was not trained after taking the job. He also claims that Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper and District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier were biased against him because he is black and they are white.
The council is also scheduled to discuss disciplinary action against current CAO Avis Gutekunst. Mitchell suspended Gutekunst for two days earlier this month, which requires the action be brought before the council. That item, as well as the discussion of Berard’s complaint, may be taken into executive session.
Another employee matter involving the behavior of Brent Joseph may also result in an executive session discussion.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Hear a presentation from Mary Desormeaux and Brenda Courville of the St. Martinville Garden Club on plans to help in preserving the Evangeline Oak.
• Consider a request from Anna Durand that sick leave and vacation benefits be grandfathered due to length of service.
• Hear a request from Tracy Frederick with the Acadian Memorial for permission to hold the annual Acadian Memorial Festival.
• Consider reports from Planning and Zoning Manager Danielle Fontenette on burned trailer remains at 336 Randolph Street, a burned house at 604 Ledoux Street, and a dilapidated structure at 631 Maraist Street.
• Hire a director for the city’s pool.
• Appoint representative to the board of SMILE.
• Hear a request from Mary Guirard to hold a women’s march on March 7.
• Consider an amendment to the city’s yard waste burning ordinance.
• Consider moving the utility cutoff date for delinquent payments to the next business day when the 25th of the month is on a weekend or holiday.
• Consider a pay increase for Mark Guirard.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the city council meeting room of city hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.