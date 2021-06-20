FRANKLIN — While weather forecasts called for rain under the threat of a tropical system hitting the area latein the week, members of the 100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish kept the prayers going since Monday that their inaugural salute to Juneteenth would be a sunny event. And it was.
Ed Jones, founder of the 100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish, said attendance topped 2,000.
“I told everyone, if we don’t believe in prayer, then we might as well hang it up. I knew God would honor this day, because it would be a good clean day for fun and fellowship.”
J Ina, president of the group, said the day was just a blessed opportunity for love, and to remember the history of Juneteenth. Ina is also the St. Mary Parish Councilman representing Franklin, in addition to being Principal of Franklin Jr. High School.
Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard said when the 100 Black Men reached out to him, “We jumped all in.”
Foulcard and the city council declared the day Juneteenth Day. It was actually the second consecutive year the council recognized the significance of the day.
A 5K Run/Walk kicked off the festival at 8 a.m., and was won by Alex Hebert of Houma in 15:28.
The festival drew vendors from as far as Lafayette, including Troy and April Bolden and Troy Chivers of Cajun Nation Seasoning.
Bolden said he was originally from Glencoe, “so I decided to be a sponsor of the festival in addition to being a vendor. St. Mary Parish made me who I am today. Anything for St. Mary, and I’m in.”
Florence Beverly, Outreach Director of Teche Action Clinic, coordinated a Health Village with Jones, whereby attendees could get free basic medical tests. Franklin Foundation Hospital, also agreed to partner in the effort.
Teche offered free glucose and body mass index tests and Franklin Foundation, free blood pressure tests.
Alfreida Edwards, State DSCC Rep. District 50-B, also a member of the St. Mary Democratic Parish Executive Committee, was a vendor signing folks up to be on the group’s mailing list.
The St. Mary Parish NAACP was also there, recruiting new members.
During the event, the 100 Black Men presented one of their scholarship awards to Amyrie Foulcard of Hanson High School. Since their inception in 1994, the organization has awarded more than $94,000 in scholarships.