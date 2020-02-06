The Iberia Parish Council regular meeting was finished with a minimum of fuss Wednesday night, but committee discussions of proposed repairs on S. Lewis Street led to an impasse over costs and the scope of the work.
The proposal to use funds from the Economic Development District No. 1 fund to pay for the work, which is near but not inside the district, raised questions, as did the fact that part of the repair would be within the city limits of New Iberia.
“Can the city help to pay for the repair?” District 12 Councilwoman Lady Fontenette Brown asked.
“No, they don’t have the money,” said Finance Committee Chairman Michael Landry.
At the Jan. 22 meeting, the council discussed many of the questions around the repair. It was tabled at that time so that the administration could look at the scope of the work, the potential cost and the chance that a proposed Department of Transportation and Development widening of Lewis Street would make the work moot.
The area in question is south of Admiral Doyle Drive in the area of the parking lot entrances for the new Rouses development and the Lagniappe Village shopping center.
The request for the work, from District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin, was for $50,000 to make repairs, but Iberia Parish Chief Administrative Officer Scott Saunier said the work would likely require engineering support before an assessment of costs could be made.
“If you want to patch potholes, that’s one thing,” Saunier said. “But if you want to do overlay —”
“I don’t think it’s rocket science,” Gachassin cut in. “I think we can do it without an engineer.”
Gachassin and Saunier disagreed over the administration’s commitment at the last committee hearing to get a rough idea of the cost and feasibility prior to Wednesday’s meeting. Instead, Saunier presented the timeline for the DOTD project, which is currently in its engineering phase. Saunier said acquisition of rights-of-way for the project should begin in the state’s next fiscal year, with construction of the road widening to commence the year after that.
“I don’t think we need engineering to repair the street,” Gachassin said. “And I don’t think you have two years left to wait until 2022. That is one of the busiest intersections in the parish.”
District 4 Councilman Lloyd Brown said that even if it was an allowed use to apply TIF district money to the repair, and if it was allowed to do the work within the city limits with the money, it didn’t mean the parish should be doing it.
“Don’t want to tell the people of the parish we are going to do something, then find laws to get around it,” Brown said. “We need to do what we tell the people we are going to do (with the TIF money).”
District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard said the work was needed, but the council should proceed cautiously.
“We need to move forward, but I understood we were going to get a cost estimate,” Broussard said. “There’s no sense in moving forward if the $50,000 isn’t going to touch it.”
Saunier agreed.
“It’s three weeks till the next meeting,” Saunier said. “We can’t go tear up a road and not know what we are going to find.”
“If we can do some repairs for a small fee, it’s a wise investment,” Broussard said. “We need to know what that fee is before we move forward.”
District 7 Councilman Paul G. Landry said he was concerned about the impression the repurposing of TIF district funds for the project would leave on voters in the parish.
“If we’re going to go back for a road tax, I don’t want people saying, ‘Y’all passed a TIF district, now you are taking that money for roads,’” Landry said. “I move we table this tonight and get our ducks in a row for the next meeting.”
The council voted unanimously to table the item until the committee hearing on Feb. 26.
In its regular meeting, the council approved engaging lobbyist Randy Haney and his firm to promote the interests of Iberia Parish on a one-year contract for $36,000.
“We have a good legislative delegation, but Haney is very well connected in Baton Rouge,” Paul G. Landry said. ”I talked to him, and he brought up lots of projects around the state that we did not know about.”
District 9 Councilman Scott Ransonet asked if the contract could require that Haney report back to the council on his progress through the year that the contract is in place.
“He will try to get a handle on whatever is out there that we can tap into,” Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said. “He will do whatever he can to help Iberia Parish move forward. It wouldn’t be bad for him to come up here so the general public can hear as well.”