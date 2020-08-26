Iberia Medical Center has shut down all of its outpatient services as of 5 p.m. today, but will keep its emergency room open as Hurricane Laura prepares to make landfall on the Louisiana coast.
According to IMC Chief Executive Officer Dionne Viator, the hospital has been planning for a hurricane like Laura and is prepared to continue operating through the emergency.
“Our preparation actually began many months ago as we upgraded the hospital emergency generator infrastructure, evaluated supply inventories, identified resources, checked equipment and updated contact lists,” Viator said.
During Hurricane Barry in 2019, the hospital suffered a power failure which forced the evacuation of patients to other hospitals across the region. Since then, improvements have been made to the facility’s generators and electrical infrastructure.
“During the last few weeks, we have been exercising and testing our generators at both campuses,” Viator explained. “We added tools to communicate with physicians and staff and participated in the parish government meetings and National Weather Service meetings daily as Laura has approached the Gulf.”
Even with the preparation, Laura’s rapid growth and predicted threats from tidal surge, torrential rain and strong winds led
“Given the intensity and timeline of the hurricane, we made the collective decision to close all outpatient services at 5 p.m. today and cancel all elective procedures tomorrow at both the North and Main campuses as well,” Viator said. “We will continue to enforce all COVID-related practices throughout the hospital and at the Main campus emergency department consolidated entrance. It is important for the public to be mindful that the hospital is not serving as a shelter. Our priority is to remain available for the healthcare needs of our community.”
As of now, all Iberia Medical Center-affiliated physician practices and the Jeanerette Rural Health Clinic will be closed on Thursday as well.
“This is a rapid-changing situation and elective services will resume when conditions allow us to safely do so,” Viator said.
The hospital will be posting updates regarding services at IMC on the hospital’s Facebook page.