IMC sets screening today at courhouse

Iberia Medical Center’s next COVID-19 public screening will be held in the Iberia Parish Courthouse parking lot from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today.
The drive-through screening is for people who are experiencing symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, and/or a temperature greater than 100.4 degrees.
Any residents unsure if they should attend the screening are encouraged to call 311 for more information. Anyone with medical questions about COVID-19 can call 211 for information.
Physicians recommend that screening attendees not take ibuprofen or Advil the morning of the screening.
Attendees should bring a current photo ID and current insurance card. For safety reasons, attendees not in a vehicle, i.e. walk-ups, motorcycles, will not be able to participate.
The Iberia Parish Courthouse is located at 300 Iberia St.