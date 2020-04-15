Iberia Medical Center set up another drive-through screening site Tuesday in the parking lot behind the Iberia Parish Courthouse for people thinking they may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
The change of venue is by design, said IMC Marketing Director Lisa Landry.
“This makes the screening more accessible for people from different parts of the parish,” Landry said. “That’s why we moved it to Jeanerette last week, and now here.”
Although the event Tuesday morning drew fewer than three dozen attendees, Landry said she expects the screenings in the future to become more crowded after Lafayette Parish announced it was ending its screenings at Cajun Field.
The hospital has also launched a public service announcement featuring Iberia Parish President Larry Richard, St. Edward’s Catholic Church Deacon and IMC board member Roland Jeanlouis and Dr. Moses Kitakule to help influence members of the black community to practice social distancing and, if needed, get screened for COVID-19.
“There is a national trend indicating that COVID-19 is impacting the African-American community in disproportionate numbers,” Landry said. “Awareness is key.”
The hospital plans to continue holding screening events in the coming weeks.