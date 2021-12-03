Iberia Medical Center held a grand opening for its ER on the IMC North Campus Wednesday evening.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the North Campus ER passed all Fire Marshal, Office of Public Health and Louisiana Department of State surveys, according to a prepared statement. IMC hosted Iberia Parish Government Council members to preview the ER followed by a ribbon-cutting and sign lighting celebration in advance of officially opening to the public on Thursday.
The Emergency Department will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week by emergency physicians and trained Registered Nurses who specialize in providing emergency care. Other services expanded as a part of the ER opening are 24-hour CT and X-ray, lab and respiratory therapy. Physician specialists will also be on call.
The North Campus will treat patients with conditions that are less emergent such as fever, headaches, sprains, minor lacerations and minor injuries.
Ambulances will continue to deliver patients including trauma patients to the Main Campus for higher levels of obstetrical care, cardiac care and availability of other surgical equipment. The ER at the North Campus will be backed by the Main Campus as needed.
“Bringing emergency services to the North Campus will have an immediate positive impact on the community,” IMC CEO Dionne Viator said in the statement. “The IMC team has been working diligently to expand services at the IMC North Campus. The opening of the emergency room at the North Campus is a critical component of that plan.”
The North Campus ER is located at 600 N. Lewis St. is a 5,078 square foot comprehensive renovation and a critical service added to the growing list of services currently offered at North Campus.
“Providing much needed services, including expanded emergency care, to the people of Iberia and surrounding parishes is at the core of our mission and is our privilege as healthcare providers,” Viator said. “We are grateful for and appreciate our many dedicated partners who supported this project and tirelessly worked alongside our staff to make this project a reality.”
Viator added that with the increasing number of annual ER visits at the Main Campus and the most recent demand on the ER from COVID-19-related patients requiring highly-specialized care, we included this important initiative in our strategic planning process and included all disciplines in the research, development and execution.