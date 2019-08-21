IMC Board to vote on hiring special counsel to investigate two members

The Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting Thursday night to vote on hiring a special counsel to investigate board members David C. Benson and Frederick “Bozo” Metz.
At its last meeting on Aug. 13, the board passed a resolution calling for Benson and Metz to tender their resignations by Aug. 21 or face an investigation into allegations of misconduct or actions that “impair the orderly process, operations or efficiency of Iberia Hospital Service District No. 1 or Iberia Medical Center,” according to the board’s agenda for Thursday.
The special counsel will be tasked with determining if any actions Metz or Benson have engaged in either amount to cause for their removal or disqualify them from serving on the board.
So far, neither board member has made a move to resign as the board requested.
The hospital’s Medical Executive Committee brought the issue to the board in the form of its own resolution during a special meeting on Aug. 7. Dr. Michelle Menard, MEC chairwoman, read a resolution demanding the resignation of the two board members. Of the more than 130 physicians who serve IMC, 32 voted — 30 in favor of the resolution, one opposed and one abstained.
The move came less than two weeks after IMC Chief Executive Officer Parker Templeton tendered his resignation, effective Oct. 25.
The board voted 5-3-1 in favor of the resolution requesting the resignations of the two board members. Metz, Benson and board member Ernest Wilson voted against the resolution, with Board Chairman Larry Hensgens and board members Burton Cestia, Kurt O’Brien, Cathy Reaves and Lynn Minvielle voting in favor. Board member Brock Romero abstained.
At its regular meeting last week, the iberia Parish Council passed a resolution supporting the investigation of Metz and Benson, but stopped short of calling for the two board members to resign.
The Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday evening at 5:30 in the board’s conference room on the IMC main campus.