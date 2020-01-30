IMC Board to dive into 2019 financial audit

The Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners will start of the new year with a dive into the organization’s 2019 financial audit at its first meeting of the year this evening.
Representatives of BKD LLP will be on hand to brief the board members on the audit and the financial health of the facility.
The board will also select the chairman and vice chairman of the board for the 2020 year.
Additionally, Chief Administrative Officer Seth Myers will go over the results of bids for a deaerator to be installed on the hospital’s North Campus.
The Iberia Medical Center Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in the board meeting room on the hospital’s main campus.