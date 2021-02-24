IMC board to discuss three more capital outlay projects

The Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday evening with three more capital outlay projects up for discussion.
Scheduled for consideration are replacement of the flooring in the Main Campus Emergency Room and two projects at the North Campus, the partial repair of the roof at the structure and replacement of the air handler for the surgery and intensive care unit, to include the addition of negative pressure capability for those spaces.
The hospital passed a bond issue in 2019 specifically for upgrades and maintenance at its Main campus and at the North Campus, the former Dauterive Hospital. Last year, several projects were undertaken at the Main Campus, to include the replacement of the facility’s roof and the permanent installation of negative pressure modifications for several rooms.
The creation of the negative pressure spaces is important for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, as well as treatment of any other patients with communicative diseases. It allows for the lowering of the air pressure in the rooms, forcing the air to be exhausted safely through a filtration system instead of under doors or through ventilation ducting, which could lead to the transmission of disease to other areas of the hospital.
It also makes it possible for medical personal in common areas of the ICU or surgery suite to be able to work without wearing full personal protective equipment.
Adding that capability at the North Campus will increase the hospital’s capacity in treating COVID-19 cases.
The board is also scheduled to receive its 2020 audit findings. Representatives from BKD, the hospital’s auditing firm, will be on hand to make the presentation and to take questions from board members.
The Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening in Meeting Room 2 at the North Campus.