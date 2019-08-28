IMC board to discuss project bid, 2020 budget

After a contentious set of special meetings in August, the Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners is scheduled to hold its regular monthly meeting Thursday evening with a public agenda that lacks any controversy whatsoever.
Aside from its regular monthly reports, the board will also consider bids received for replacement of a walk-in cooler. Skeeter Contractors submitted the low bid for the item, at $120,000.
During its executive session, the board will discuss its proposed 2020 budget. That report will likely include a discussion of the $11-million revenue bond issue which is scheduled to close today. That money is proposed to be spent on maintenance and capital projects sorely needed at both of the hospital’s campuses, starting with upgrades to the main campus’ HVAC system.
Absent from the agenda is any mention of the investigation the board approved last week into the actions and behavior of two of its members, Frederick “Bozo” Metz and David C. Benson, as a precursor to removing the pair from the board for cause.
The IMC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the IMC Board Room on its main campus.