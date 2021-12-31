IMC adding restrictions for those entering hospital

Iberia Medical Center is adding restrictions for those entering the North or Main campuses as a result of the COVID-19 positivity rate.
As of Thursday morning, IMC entrances will be limited to the medical office building entrance (main campus), main campus at the front entrance (Monday - Friday 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and the main campus ER entrance.
For the north campus, the public will continue to enter through the emergency and main entrance.
Visitation policies at both campuses are also in effect. IMC’s inpatient policy is being reinstated to allow one unique visitor per day during established visiting hours.
Patients are allowed to change visitors each day.
IMC’s full visitation policy is as follows:
• Outpatient Testing: Patient only (Exceptions: patient is a minor or is developmentally challenged)
• Inpatients at Main and North: One asymptomatic visitor at a time during established visiting hours. Visitor may not stay overnight.
• Inpatient Rehab: One asymptomatic visitor allowed during established unit visiting hours
Inpatient Behavioral Health: One asymptomatic visitor allowed during established unit visiting hours
• Inpatient Laboring Moms: Spouse/Partner allowed and 1 visitor
• Special needs patient: (i.e. developmentally challenged) Spouse/Partner OR family member
• Pediatric Patients: Two parents or guardians
• End-of-Life Patients: Spouse/Partner or Adult Family Member 18 years of age or older.
• Surgery: One adult for surgical patients (pre- and post-surgery) Visitor may not stay overnight.
• Emergency Room: No visitors unless the patient is a minor or is developmentally challenged.
• Visitation for Covid-19-positive patients will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Both campuses will continue to limit visitation to individuals 18 years of age or older. Social distancing guidelines and proper wearing of masks will continue to be required at all times at the Main and North Campuses, medical office buildings and clinics.
“We appreciate everyone’s continued cooperation with the implementation of these health and safety measures,” states Dionne Viator, Iberia Medical Center CEO.