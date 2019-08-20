Ifa Bayeza to lead workshop exploring history of African-American experience in New Iberia

An eight-week writing and performance workshop designed to explore the untold history of the African-American experience in New Iberia will be held in October and November at the Shadows-on-the-Teche Visitor Center, and eight to twelve residents of New Iberia and neighboring areas will be selected to participate and create and devise a new performance work to be presented in the spring of 2020.
Award-winning playwright and novelist Ifa Bayeza will guide the workshop, entitled “Telling the Full History.”
Bayeza was commissioned by the Shadows to write an original theatrical production about the home’s history, after the Shadows Trust was awarded a National Endowments for the Arts Our Town Grant.
Bayeza opted to tell that story in partnershjip with New Iberia residents.
According to a statement from Shadows-on-the-Teche, the course will survey various writing and research techniques and delve into the rich history of the region from the early 19th century to modern day. From its African, Native American and European roots, through slavery and the Civil War to Civil Rights and the next frontier, “Telling the Full History” will dramatize the untold legacy of New Iberia’s black neighborhoods, families, pioneers and unsung heroes.
Beginning the week of Oct. 3 and lasting until Nov. 23, the evening workshop will be held twice weekly at Shadows-on-the-Teche Visitor Center, 320 E. Main Street.
Once the group is selected the specific days of the workshop will be determined according to group availability. Shadows marketing and programs manager Jayd Buteaux said that through fun lesson plans in research and creative writing, field trips and guest artists, the workshop promises to build a core of writers and historians who will continue to illuminate the rich African American heritage of the region.
Those interested may apply by filling out an application and submitting it to shadows@savingplaces.org no later than 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 31. Applicants are asked to write “Telling the Full History” in the subject line. FOr more information call 369-6446.
Application forms are available at https://www.shadowsontheteche.org/sites/default/files/Grants/NEA-Call-for-Playwright.pdf.