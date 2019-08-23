On the afternoon of Aug. 12, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at Iberia Parish Government Sewer District No. 1 in reference to an attempted theft.
Surveillance footage revealed a light-colored older model extended cab truck entering the gated area surrounding the business.
The suspect attempted to steal a boat and trailer from the rear of the business, but the boat and trailer detached from the truck after striking a concrete barrier, causing $2,400 worth of damage to the trailer. The truck fled the scene, leaving the boat and trailer behind.
Those with any information about the crime or who know the identity of the person involved are asked to call submit an anonymous tip at www.P3tips.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
Iberia Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week appears weekly in The Daily Iberian.