Ida takes aim at Louisiana coast; major storm possible

Although the last few weeks have brought some torrential rains and a few scares, the Teche Area has been spared a direct visit from a tropical storm so far this hurricane season.
But the current modeling for Tropical Storm Ida — projected to come ashore by Monday as Hurricane Ida — is making it hard to remain confident.
As of 10 p.m. Thursday evening, the National Weather Service was showing the storm still way out in the Caribbean, moving northwest at about 12 mph. On that track, the center of Ida brushed the Cayman Islands, and should pass western Cuba on its way to the central Gulf of Mexico by Saturday.
That would bring the storm to the northern Gulf coast on Sunday after fueling up on the seriously warm waters of the Gulf along the way.
A hurricane watch is already in effect for basically the entire Louisiana coast, from Cameron in the west to the Mississippi/Alabama line in the east. Cameron to the Mississippi/Alabama border. And, although it is showing 40 mph winds now, Ida is forecast to become a hurricane over those warm Gulf waters Saturday or Sunday. And it could be a major hurricane by the time it reaches the coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The state of Louisiana is already under an emergency declaration, with other local leaders following suit. Iberia Parish announced its emergency declaration shortly after Gov. John Bel Edwards’ press conference announcing the statewide declaration.
Across the region, sandbag sites are being opened up. In St. Martin Parish, the sites will open today. Iberia Parish opened its self-serve sandbag sites Wednesday, with the city of New Iberia following suit Thursday.
