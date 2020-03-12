It may have been a week late, but the food, wine and camaraderie between the Iberia Cultural Resources Association’s symphony patrons made the wait worthwhile.
The annual Symphony Patrons Party is a fundraiser to help the ICRA provide four free concerts featuring the Acadiana Symphony in the community each year. About 100 patrons showed up Wednesday evening at the Sliman Theater to show their support for the symphony in Iberia Parish.
“It’s a wonderful evening,” said Cathy Indest, executive director of the organization. “There’s wonderful food, wonderful patrons and wonderful conversation. It’s a great night.”
As the guests visited the various tables featuring small plates from some of the Teche Area’s restaurants, pianist Julia Allen accompanied the clinking of glassware and the occasional ripple of laughter with her languid piano lines.
Diners were able to sample fare from Preservation, The Point, Pelican’s on the Bayou and Bonefish Grill, to name a few.
The Iberia Cultural Resources Association uses the money raised during the Patrons event to support its annual Prelude to Spring chamber music concert, the Symphony Sunday in the Park, its well-received annual “Stars and Stripes” concert of patriotic music on the weekend prior to the Fourth of July at the Sugar Cane Festival building and the annual “Sounds of the Season” Christmas concert.
The Symphony Patrons Party was originally scheduled for March 4, but inclement weather forecast for that evening forced the event to be moved back a week.