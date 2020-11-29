ICRA plans Christmas concert rebroadcast today on KANE

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Iberia Cultural Resources Association won’t be able to put on its annual Sounds of the Season Christmas concert with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra this year.
But supporters will still be able to enjoy the sounds of the season via a broadcast this morning on KANE 1240 AM and 107.5 FM radio of a previous concert conducted locally by the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra. The broadcast will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Iberia Cultural Resources Association would like to thank all of the amazing sponsors for this concert as well as the many symphony patrons who are extremely generous every year,” ICRA’s Cathy Indest said.
“Without these symphony patrons and sponsors such as the Daily Iberian and Acadiana Lifestyle, Iberia Cultural Resources would never be able to provide these symphony concerts for the entire community to enjoy. It is absolutely essential that New Iberia and Iberia Parish citizens contribute to this 2020-2021 Symphony Season Patron Drive because this is such a challenging year and we need everyone’s support.”
Traditional Christmas carols and other musical selections will be played, including three spirituals, Waltz of the Flowers from the Nutcracker and a piece from the Messiah.
“Even though ‘Sounds of the Season’ will be a rebroadcast of an earlier concert, listeners will once again be uplifted with the beautiful music on our generous Radio Sponsor KANE,” Indest said.
Anyone who has not received a form to fill in to become a Symphony Patron or Sponsor can contact Cathy Indest at 298-7964.