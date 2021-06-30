The Iberia Cultural Resources Association returned its popular “Stars and Stripes” tribute to the Teche Area’s veterans Sunday after missing the 2020 performance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sunday afternoon concert at the Sugar Cane Festival Building in New Iberia’s City Park featured the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra playing a combination of patriotic songs and pop favorites. The event drew a large crowd of veterans, family members and friends. Veterans were encouraged to have photos taken as they entered.
During the first portion of the concert, after Iberia parish President Larry Richard oversaw the posting of the colors. Organizer Nelwyn Hebert read the names of the veterans in attendance, with attention to the several World War II veterans in the audience.
Guest Conductor David Torns led the symphony through a soaring version of John William’s “The Patriot” to launch the performance. Some selections, like the medley of patriotic melodies and the Armed Forces salute, were obvious choices for a patriotic concert. Other highlights, including salutes to New York City and cinema favorites, were interspersed with selections like “Stars” from Les Miserables, George Gershwin’s “Somebody Loves Me” and the Lerner and Loewe classic “I Could Have Danced All Night” from My Fair Lady.
Overall, the concert succeeded not only on the quality of its music but its pacing and emotional ties to the audience. Torns served as a guide as well as a conductor, sharing his knowledge of the selections and bringing depth to the performance.
The Iberia Cultural Resources Association sponsors four free concerts each year with the Acadiana Symphony. Its next offering will be the “Sounds of the Season” performance in December at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.