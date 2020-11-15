Iberian to look at noteworthy Master Plan projects

After several weeks of guiding local and state residents through his exhibition at the Bayou Teche Trading Company, Mayor Freddie DeCourt wrapped up his viewing of the city of New Iberia’s Master Plan last week.
Those who took a look at the plans for New Iberia’s six council districts were only able to do so within the scope of an hour-long presentation. To give those interested a closer look at the proposed work, The Daily Iberian will be publishing details of some of the most noteworthy projects over the next few weeks.
Starting Wednesday, we will be focusing on one New Iberia council district per week, detailing projects in every edition of The Daily Iberian.
One of the reasons that DeCourt held a public viewing of the district plans was to gauge public interest, as well as to see which projects local residents would like to see in their districts the most. We’ll be doing something similar, using our online polls to let readers express how they feel about the proposals.
Although the number of projects shown at Bayou Teche Trading Company numbered more than 70, the administration has whittled down each district to three priority projects. Readers will be able to take a look at the outlines of each project and review for themselves.
New Iberia has a total of six council districts, with three projects to be published for each. There are also general projects not tied to specific districts that will be published once the other projects are covered.