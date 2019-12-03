Iberian’s Help the Helpers program underway

Teche Area residents will be able to give back to the community this month with The Daily Iberian’s annual Help the Helpers campaign.
Help the Helpers allows local residents to directly contribute to those needing the most help in the Teche Area by giving money to the nonprofit organizations that directly care for the neediest in our area.
The Daily Iberian will publish the stories of those nonprofits in the coming weeks. These stories will highlight the work that the organizations and volunteers do on a daily basis to aid the needy in our area.
A total of nine nonprofits will be featured during the course of this year’s Help the Helpers program. Those include CASA of the 16th JDC, St. Francis Diner, the Iberia Homeless Shelter, Shepherd’s Food Pantry, Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center, Chez Hope, St. Nicholas Social Concern, Angel Paws Adoption Center and Solomon House.
Last year, Help the Helpers brought in $14,000, all of which was distributed to aid in the efforts of those essential organizations in the parish.
The nonprofits mentioned perform a variety of services, all of which go toward helping the needy in Iberia Parish. The Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center aids in basic services like milk and utility payments, while the Iberia Homeless Shelter, originally started to help homeless men get back on their feet, now helps all the area’s homeless people. Solomon House provides food and services to hundreds of local families.
Chez Hope is filling the shoes of the defunct Safety Net for Abused Persons by providing a safe space for survivors of domestic abuse.
St. Francis Diner distributes food to the needy, and Angel Paws Adoption Center provides for neglected or abandoned animals.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates advocate for children who are victims of abuse to secure their place in a stable and nurturing home.
Shepherd’s Food Pantry is a local food pantry that helps the needy. St. Nicholas Social Concern aids those in rural areas who may be having a hard time getting basic necessities for themselves.
Contributions should be marked specifically for Help the Helpers campaign and whether it is for a certain participating organization. Help the Helpers contributions not designated for a specific organization will be divided evenly among all 10 groups.
Donations can be brought to The Daily Iberian or mailed to Help the Helpers at The Daily Iberian, P.O. Box 9290, New Iberia, LA 70562.