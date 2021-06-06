The Daily Iberian and Acadiana Lifestyle, its monthly magazine, each received several honors this week in the Louisiana Press Association’s “Better Newspaper” Competition, including a second place overall for Acadiana LifeStyle in the General Excellence category.
Forty-four LPA member publications in five divisions, along with college and university student newspapers, submitted 973 entries.
In the mid-size daily division, The Daily Iberian and its staff walked away with eight awards.
Advertising Director Karla Borde received both the first and second place awards in the best ad campaign category.
Community Editor Dwayne Fatherree earned four honors, including a first place in the best breaking news story category for his coverage of a shooting that occurred in September and the court history of the victims, two of whom were out on reduced bond while pending trial for violent crimes.
Fatherree also received three second place awards, one in the Gibbs Adams best investigative reporting category for his coverage of reduced bond issues and another for best single editorial for a piece written in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. He also received an award in the community service category.
Sports editor Chris Landry received a third place for best sports story, and the staff was honored with a third place nod for its special publication honoring medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is during the most unprecedented of times that our community requires more of us than ever,” Publisher Shanna Dickens said. “It is our duty to stand up to that requirement, and I believe that we did in 2020.”
Competing in the non-daily division, Acadiana LifeStyle earned 15 awards overall. In addition to its second place general excellence showing, designer Robert Frey closed out the best ad campaign category, taking first, second and third place. He was also honored with the Gary Hebert Award for best layout and design, a first and second place for best multiple advertiser page and a first place award for best front page, which was shared with photographer Lee Ball.
Frey also took two additional second place awards, one for best in-paper promotion and one for best staff generated ad.
“The LPA awards only further solidify what I already know to be true,” Dickens said. “We were steadfast in our dedication to provide content that is honest, informative and engaging. And while as an organization we were trying to navigate our own way to new means of sustainability, we were also working to ensure that the local businesses who entrust their marketing to us would see the other side of this thing.”
Writer Patrice Doucet earned a first place award for best special section and shared a second first place award with Dickens for best feature story. The pair also took third place in that category.
Writer David Gates Reed placed second in the best sports story category, with Doucet placing third.
“I am immensely proud of the work we produced last year and the service we were able to provide to our readership and the local business landscape,” Dickens concluded.