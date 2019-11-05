Several questions were answered Monday afternoon in Lafayette after the announcement earlier in the day that Acadiana-based IberiaBank would be merging with Memphis, Tennessee-based First Horizon.
IberiaBank President and CEO Daryl Byrd and First Horizon chairman and CEO Bryan Jordan fielded questions from local media about the implications of the merger and listed some of the positive impacts the deal will have for both companies. The following questions were answered by Byrd during the press conference.
What will the new company be called?
(First Horizon) has 272 branches and we’ve got 200. We think it makes sense to use the First Horizon name. We’re excited about that and while we’re proud of the IberiaBank brand, we’ll both tell you it’s all about the people. We both have histories of having really good people, having done a good job of recruiting people in our markets.
Where will it be headquartered?
The company will be headquartered in Memphis. That’s a very simple business decision for us. First Horizon has about $11 billion in deposits in Memphis, the number one market share, and they have been around for 150 years. We in comparison have $2.6 billion in deposits here. We think it’s important to protect that deposit base in Memphis, and it’s something I totally support.
Will there be overlap between branches?
One thing that’s interesting in this combination, there’s very little overlap. There is a tiny bit in Memphis and the Florida Keys. You will have an organization in 12 states with very little overlap, we told our people this morning if you’re a teller in one of our branches, you have a job. If you’re one of our relationship managers who deals with clients, you have a job. There will be some change from a back office or operations perspective and we’ll deal with that. I think we’re dealing with it in a dignified and appropriate manner.
How does this benefit IberiaBank?
This is an amazing combination, and it’s really good for both sets of shareholders. (First Horizon) have values like ours, it’s about taking care of our people, our clients and our communities. Horizon does a great job with that and we think we do as well, we should really be a wonderful combination. We’ll be about $75 billion in assets, that will be one of the strongest banks in the south. We’ll be one of the top 25 banks in the country. This is a very big deal. We had an $80 million market cap and the market cap in this company will be $10 billion, so from $80 (million) to $10 billion, that’s not a bad day’s work. We’re very proud of what we’re putting together.
Any other initiatives?
We will be forming a foundation, the Louisiana First Horizon Foundation, funded with $20 million for initiatives throughout Louisiana. They are very dedicated to their communities.