IberiaBank will be merging with Memphis-based First Horizon National Corps in 2020, which officials with the two banks say will create one of the largest banks in the south.
According to a prepared statement, the agreement was unanimously approved by the board of directors of both companies and will see the merged company operating under the First Horizon name.
Once the deal is done, the combined company will be one of the largest financial services companies headquartered in the South and one of the top 25 banks in the U.S. in deposits.
The combined organization will have $75 billion in assets, $57 billion in deposits and $55 billion in loans.
According to the prepared statement, the merger combines “two complementary franchises that are uniquely positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and increase their client base through greater scale, strategic investments in advanced technologies and expanded product offerings.”
IberiaBank has its origins in New Iberia, where it opened in 1887. Over the years, the bank moved its headquarters to Lafayette but still maintained a strong presence in the Teche Area.
However, IberiaBank has faced challenges recently, according to the statement. In 2018, the company closed 22 branch locations, seven of which were in Louisiana, including one in Jeanerette.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, IberiaBank shareholders will receive 4.584 shares of First Horizon for each IberiaBank share they own. First Horizon shareholders will own 56 percent and IberiaBank shareholders will own 44 percent of the combined company. Additionally, IberiaBank shareholders will receive a 43 percent increase in their dividend after consummation of the transaction, based upon each company’s current dividend per share.
“Our merger of equals with IBERIABANK is an exciting milestone and the logical next step in the continued successful transformation of our company,” First Horizon chairman and CEO Bryan Jordan said.
IberiaBank President and CEO Daryl Byrd said the “merger of equals” represents an exciting next chapter for both companies, and by joining forces with First Horizon the company will create an organization that has the resources to invest in advanced technologies and expand lending capacity and product offerings for combined clients.
“We chose a partner who values deep relationships and is culturally aligned with our
core mission, which is to create a great place to work for employees, deliver extraordinary, value-based client service, meet the expectations of our shareholders and invest in the communities we serve,” Byrd said.
“Our partnership will leverage our best-in-class workforce and build on and complement the well-established strong foundations of both organizations. We look forward to bringing our companies together to better and to also serve our clients and communities.”