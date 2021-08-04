IberiaBank donates $100,000 to SMHA for relief efforts

IberiaBank, now a division of First Horizon Bank, made a $100,000 grant this week to the Southern Mutual Help Association so the organization can continue to help southwest Louisiana families still struggling with storm recovery from last year’s multiple hurricanes.
In a press release, SMHA representatives said that the grant will allow its Rural Recovery Response to renew a partnership with Mennonite Disaster Service, which SMHA previously partnered with for 10 years after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Both groups are now partnering with Catholic Charities, USA and SWLA Responds to assist families in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes who are still fighting to repair and rebuild their homes after the devastating hurricanes of 2020.
“We recognize the importance of the work SMHA and its programs provide throughout our
region and proud to support their efforts,” said Jerry Prejean, IberiaBank Acadiana
president.
Those who would like to learn more about SMHA and the programs it offers, can visit the organization’s website at www.SouthernMutualHelp.org.