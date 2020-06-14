Members of the Iberia Veterans Association met in honor of Flag Day Sunday afternoon.
Veterans of Foreign Wars District 4 Chaplain and Iberia Veterans Association President Leslie Landry served as master of ceremonies.
As with any honoring of the stars and stripes, the program began with the gathered veterans saluting the flag and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Olena Arrington, an IVA member, then read the history of the U.S. flag for the gathered veterans.
The Flag Day ceremony comes barely two weeks after the veterans canceled the annual Memorial Day ceremony held on the plaza due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.
Also present was District 4 VFW Commander Gaston Dupas, who is also a past state commander of the VFW of Louisiana. Iberia Parish Council Chairman Eugene Olivier also attended.