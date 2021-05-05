It took a little over a century, but the dispute over the Iberia/Vermilion parish line has been settled.
Officials from both parishes gathered in the Iberia Parish Council meeting room Tuesday afternoon to receive the official map of the new parish line from engineer Gene Sellers of Sellers and Associates.
“They tried to settle this in 1909, then again in the 1950s and 1970s,” Sellers said.
Sellers said he has personally been involved in the dispute over the line for more than 40 years, after the attempt to settle the dispute in the 1970s.
“We did a survey back then, but (then Parish President) Mr. (Craig) Romero decided he did not want to participate,” Sellers said. “The problem is that when they created Iberia Parish, they were supposed to take the land from St. Martin and St. Mary parishes. But they took some from Vermilion as well.”
The new agreed on boundary moves the line approximately 1,000 feet to the west, giving Iberia Parish more property along Coteau Road north of Lake Peigneur.
But it also clearly puts the Champagne Estates and Parc Perdue subdivisions in Vermilion Parish. Approximately 600 residents of that area had been paying taxes to Iberia Parish. Now they will pay them to Vermilion Parish, which will also assume responsibility for other services, such as solid waste collection, drainage and road maintenance.
The exact procedure and timeline for that transition has not yet been established, said Vermilion Parish Assessor Gabe Marceaux.
“Now that we have the line determined, (Iberia Parish Assessor) Taylor (Barras) and I will get together and work that out,” Marceaux said.
Although the Iberia Parish Council had discussed the issue and voted to approve the settlement at its meeting on April 28, none of the council members were in attendance at the signing Tuesday. Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said that the boundary issue is one that has been on the back burner through his political career, from 2000 to 2012 as a councilman and since 2016 as parish president.
“I met with the sheriff in Vermilion Parish the week before the flood in 2016 to talk about this,” Richard said. “It’s been an issue as long as I can remember.”
That August 2016 flood highlighted the confusion the lack of a well-marked boundary presented, not only for drainage maintenance but for directing rescue efforts for those individuals flooded in their homes. Now, when the current line is applied to the parishes’ 911 dispatching systems, there will be no confusion over jurisdiction for emergency calls.
“It’s a great day for our two parishes when two parishes can work together to settle differences,” said Vermilion Parish Police Jury President Dane Hebert during the signing of the maps and resolutions settling the lawsuit Vermilion Parish had filed in 2018 to resolve the issue.