The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a man seen removing items from a boat and attempting to break into a storage building Sunday.
Deputies were called to the 5300 block of U.S. Highway 90 East, where the victim witnessed a man removing items from their boat. After being startled, the man ran away.
When they reviewed surveillance video, they saw that the suspect also attempted to break into a shed before being seen near the boat.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’8" and 160 pounds wearing a t-shirt, snow pattern camo shorts, and tennis shoes.
Deputies are requesting anyone with information regarding the identity and/or location of the pictured subject to call the IPSO at (337) 369-3711 or the Bureau of Investigation (337) 367-8702.