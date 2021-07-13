UPDATE: Peyton Durocher returned home around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to an Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a 15-year-old male reported missing.
According to an IPSO press release, Peyton Durocher, 15, was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday. He is not believed to be in imminent danger.
When last seen Durocher was wearing a black hoodie with a skull on the front, burgundy shorts with a pink stripe on the sides, and black-and-white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Durocher is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337)369-3711.