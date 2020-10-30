Iberia schools set to begin transition from hybrid to face-to-face instruction

The Iberia Parish School District will be transitioning from a hybrid instructional model to full face-to-face instruction.
According to the district, the Iberia Parish COVID-19 positivity rate is 3.4 percent and the school district positive case rate and quarantining rate are minimal.
As a result, a regular instructional curriculum will begin five days a week. All middle and high schools are prepared to welcome back students while continuing to implement all state and CDC operational guidelines to the greatest extent possible.
Students currently enrolled in the full virtual model may remain on that model. Parents may choose to transition full virtual students to face-to-face instruction during the window which closes October 30. Current hybrid students may switch to the full virtual model by contacting their school prior to Nov. 16.
Since the beginning of this school year, the IPSD has been implementing a hybrid/virtual system for middle and high school students in Iberia Parish. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IPSD made the decision to follow the same path as most school districts in the area by having middle and high school students attend class on certain days of the week while also using online education for the days they are not present.
Other students, who have implemented the fully virtual option, are simply getting their education completely from home.
With the integration of face-to-face learning, the district will follow a more traditional instruction system. The past few months have presented many challenges for the IPSD in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, including social distancing, sanitation measures and most importantly keeping students and faculty up-to-date and active in online learning.