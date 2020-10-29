The Iberia Parish School District will be transitioning from a hybrid instructional model to full face-to-face instruction.
According to the district, the Iberia Parish COVID-19 positivity rate is 3.4 percent and the school district positive case rate and quarantining rate are minimal.
As a result, a regular instructional curriculum will begin five days a week. All middle and high schools are prepared to welcome back students while continuing to implement all state and CDC operational guidelines to the greatest extent possible.
Students currently enrolled in the full virtual model may remain on that model. Parents may choose to transition full virtual students to face-to-face instruction during the window which closes October 30. Current hybrid students may switch to the full virtual modell by contacting their school prior to Nov. 16.