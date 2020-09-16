Iberia School Board to vote on bond payment

The Iberia Parish School Board will vote to make a progress payment for a 2013 construction bond at Wednesday’s meeting.
The $243,249 payment will be for the roof replacement and restoration project that has been happening at New Iberia Senior High, as well as the drainage, driveway and parking lot project at Delcambre Elementary.
The board will also hear an update on the capital projects progress report at the meeting as well.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the school board’s administrative office on Jane Street.