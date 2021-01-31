Iberia school board to consider request to reduce index for position of compliance officer

The Iberia Parish School Board will consider a request to reduce the index for the position of compliance officer in the sales tax department at Wednesday’s meeting.
The reduction request comes from the Human Resources department due to the fact that the job of the compliance officer is currently on the same index as that of the auditor, but requires less technical skills, according to the agenda.
Because the job of the compliance officer is currently vacant, the measure is being sought before a new employee is hired by the school district.
In other business, the board will award bids on three hunting and trapping leases at the meeting as well.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the administrative office on Jane Street.