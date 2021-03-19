Iberia school board approves district summer program course

The Iberia Parish School Board approved the district’s summer program course following a presentation from Assistant Superintendent Heath Hulin.
Hulin said that the district’s offerings would be expanded this year due to students who have need to catch up with the curriculum following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In light of the challenging school year this year and the way we ended last year, the Department of Education is encouraging all the school districts to prepare for summer programming in excess of what we normally do,” Hulin said. “It’s going to look a little different.”
After reviewing the guidance from the state as well as the suggestions from educational leaders, the district has put together a plan for the summer.
Hulin said that the district surveyed IPSD employees and found a staff of 125 who would be willing to service approximately 1,280 students this summer.
The summer program will occupy four sites, three of which will be dedicated to grades K-6 and one site that would grades 7-8 as well as the traditional high school summer school program.
The proposal will include one month for students to catch up on curriculum they missed as well as offer enrichment activities for students.
“Not only would we do instruction, we would also offer enrichment opportunities,” Hulin said. “Fun things they didn’t get to do this year like physical education, music, art and maybe even a partnership with the public library.”
“We want it to be fun and have the opportunity to learn what they missed over the past two years of COVID,” he said.
In order to attract teachers to the summer program, the district will be adding incentives for those who apply to work during the summer. On top of the normal hourly spike from working the 5.5 hours per day, the district will be able to offer an extra incentive at the end of the four weeks as well.
“That incentive could attract our best teachers to come and work as well,” Hulin said.
The daily program will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the school district will offer free breakfast, lunch and transportation.
The program will be offered to students needing the most help first, followed by students who may need just a little more work in their education and finally the program will be opened to the general student population.
The summer program will be funded through federal title funds that were rolled over into the new fiscal year as well as CARES Act money that has not been spent yet. Hulin said the program is estimated to cost about $500,000.