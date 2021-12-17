The Iberia Parish School Board unanimously voted on a redistricting plan presented by demographer Mike Hefner at Wednesday’s meeting.
Plan 2 comes after reapportionment demands from the 2020 census, and has been in the process since the Census was released. The Iberia Parish School District has sought to keep district lines similar to the Iberia Parish Council.
“We had two redistricting workshops that involved the Parish Council and School Board to come up with a plan that worked for both,” Hefner said at the meeting. “Plan 2 came out of that workshop.”
Hefner said the plan meets all of the criteria of the Voting Rights Act as well as state law, and also meets all of the majority-minority district demands.
“They’re all viable,” Hefner said. “My recommendation is to adopt it.”
However, Hefner added that the parish council may be working on an addendum to their redistricting plan where an additional precinct is made in District 7.
That plan, called Plan 2A, will create a small disparity between the school board and parish council maps, but Hefner said notice will be given if that becomes the case.
“That small precinct may not change, it depends on what the council is going to do,” Hefner said.
Registrar of Voters Kristie Blanchard said that she plans to work with the school board, parish council and Hefner to decide on the number of polling places as well.
“I invite all of you to come to my office and look at the map and decide on polling places because of the confusion we had this year with reducing them,” Blanchard said. “Most of the ones we had before will come back, but we’ve had some council members saying they don’t want to open some.”