Iberia registrar looking to improve voting experience for those casting ballots Oct. 12

The Iberia Parish Registrar of Voters Office is priming for the Oct. 12 gubernatorial elections with several initiatives to improve the voting experience for those casting ballots.
Registrar Kristie Blanchard said several changes are afoot, including the movement of some voting precincts, upcoming voter registration deadlines and the arrival of new voting machines that will be used in this fall’s elections.
“We were at New Iberia Senior High today as part of the statewide Voter Education Week,” Blanchard said. “The deadline for in-person registration is Sept. 11, but voters can still register online until Sept. 21.”
To register in person, voters can go to the Registrar of Voter’s office on the first floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Online registration can be accomplished at www.GeauxVote.com with a valid state of Louisiana ID or driver’s license.
Visitors to the GeauxVote site can also update their voting record, get sample ballots, check their polling place and browse election results.
A person appearing in person to register to vote at the Registrar of Voters office must provide proof of identity, age and residency.
A valid Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana identification card having the current address or a birth certificate or other documents which establish identity, age, and residency may be submitted.
Blanchard said new voting machines are scheduled to arrive on Sept. 17, in time to be used for the early voting period which starts on Saturday, Sept. 28 and continues on Monday, Sept. 30 through Oct. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Any voter having questions may call the Iberia Parish Registrar of Voters office at 369-4407 or send an email to iberiarov@sos.la.gov.