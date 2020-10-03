An Iberia Parish woman was arrested Friday, charged with multiple counts of narcotics possession as well as intent to distribute narcotics.
Heather Nicole Richard, 35, was taken into custody after Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office investigators executed a search warrant at her home in the 5200 block of Bull Island Road.
According to an IPSO spokeswoman, detectives discovered methamphetamine, narcotic pills, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
Richard was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on one count each of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard, who the spokeswoman said was wanted on an outstanding warrant, was also charged with probation violation as a repeat offender. She was previously charged with possession and intent to distribute in July, 2019 and allowed to enter the 16th Judicial District Court District Attorney’s Drug Court program.
Although bond was set at $10,500, she is being held without bond due to her violation of the terms of her parole on previous charges.