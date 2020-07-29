The Iberia Parish public school system held graduation ceremonies for its 2020 seniors this month after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the suspension of school activities through May.
The parish’s five public high schools — Jeanerette, Loreauville, Westgate, Delcambre and New Iberia Senior High — held evening ceremonies that saw limited attendance because of continuing coronavirus restrictions — between two and six guests per student, depending on the school and its seating arrangements — with Westgate and New Iberia Senior High also scheduling graduation in shifts of 25 to 30 students. The ceremonies also were livestreamed for those unable to attend.
Delcambre High School’s valedictorians were Alyssa Clement, Emilee Lopez and Colt Saunier.
At Jeanerette High School, Da’Monique Bra’nae August was the class valedictorian.
Loreauville High School valedictorians were Tristan Bourque, Kaley Mestayer, Tristin Mestayer, Caitlin Migues and Conor Ransonet.
New Iberia Senior High School’s valedictorians were Gavyn Stevens and Maggie Struble.
At Westgate High, the valedictorians were Collin Davis, Laci Menard, Val Robicheaux and Caitlin Somsy.