Iberia Parish student receives scholarship from La. sheriff’s program

An Iberia Parish student has been named the recipient of an academic scholarship from the Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program for the 2020 school year.
According to a prepared statement from Sheriff Louis Ackal, Mattilyn Kay McFarland of New Iberia was awarded the honor.
McFarland was a student of New Iberia Senior High and plans to attend McNeese State University and pursue nursing as a field of study. Her father is Matthew Wade McFarland, a patrol deputy with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The scholarship is made possible by the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program (LSHMP). Louisiana Sheriffs provide scholarships to graduating high school students from each parish where the sheriff is an affiliate of the Program.
Qualities such as academic achievement, leadership and character are considered in making selections of scholarship recipients, according to the statement. The only limitations are that applicants be permanent residents of Louisiana, scholarships be used in higher education within the State and students be enrolled as full-time, undergraduate students. Scholarships will be awarded in 64 parishes throughout the state.
Ian J. Archangel, also a student from NISH, and Conor Ransonet, a Loreauville High School student, were named as alternates.
“In the event the recipient is unable to take advantage of the scholarship award, the alternate (first and/or second) can do so,” according to the sheriff.
“Academic awards by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program to Louisiana students demonstrates what the LSHMP is all about,” Ackal said in the statement.
“This is one of our finest accomplishments. It invests in Louisiana’s future and gives something back to our community. This would not be possible without the kind and generous support of Iberia Parish’s honorary members.”