Iberia Parish Special Olympics track meet scheduled Oct. 30

Iberia Parish Special Olympics will hold its annual track and field meet for parish students and its outreach group on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at New Iberia Senior High School.
Iberia Parish Special Olympics team coordinator Cindy Landry said that between 200 and 250 athletes are expected to compete with nearly all of the parish’s public schools represented.
“There are at least one or two from every school, maybe one or two schools that don’t have anyone (eligible to compete),” Landry said as preparations are made for the competition.
The event begins with opening ceremonies from 9-9:30 a.m.
Track events — walking and running events, relays and wheelchair events — will begin immediately after the opening ceremonies.
Field events such as the softball throw, tennis ball throw, standing and running long jump, shot put and javelin follow the track events.
Landry said the event is expected to wrap up by about 1:30 p.m.