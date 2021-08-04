The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office announced its offices will require visitors to be masked in order to comply with Gov. John Bel Edwards' reinstatement of the statewide mask mandate.
Masks must be worn by all those visiting the IPSO administrative office and patrol office in the Iberia Parish Courthouse complex at 300 Iberia St. Masks will also be required to be worn at the IPSO Bureau of Investigations office at 6005 Port Road in the Port of Iberia.
At both the IPSO Patrol and Bureau of Investigations offices only two people are allowed in the lobby at one time.
Inmate visitation at the Iberia Parish Jail has been suspended since the beginning of the pandemic and will continue. Attorneys wishing to meet with inmates must be approved by the warden or assistant warden.
Individuals will be allowed to enter the Iberia Parish Jail Lobby only for the purpose of depositing money into inmate’s commissary accounts through the Telemate kiosk. Only two people will be allowed in the lobby and masks are required.
All religious service at the Iberia Parish Jail will be suspended at this time. Fingerprinting services will only be conducted at the Administrative Offices.
Please feel free to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3714 with any questions related to temporary modifications of services.