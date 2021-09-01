There is no electricity, very spotty cell service and too many downed electrical poles to count.
But despite the obstacles, members of the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office made their way into Terrebonne Parish Tuesday morning to offer aid to the residents of Houma as they start to recover from the destruction left in Hurricane Ida's wake.
"We were able to view just a small portion of the Houma area and there is tremendous devastation," said IPSO Media Relations Director Katherine Breaux. "It was heartwarming to witness other Louisiana Sheriff’s Offices there to assist as well."
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero, along with eight deputies and two staff members, met with Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet and members of his office to offer their help and discuss how they could assist in the Hurricane Ida relief effort.
The group delivered supplies for Soignet and his deputies. Several of the IPSO deputies remained in Houma to assist with recovery efforts for the next few days.
During the meeting, Soignet requested equipment and personnel to assist in their efforts to maintain the peace and aid residents in the recovery.
“I witnessed neighbors helping neighbors, people from Louisiana doing what they do best, helping each other out," said Romero. "We felt compelled to assist our neighbors to the east, because this could easily have been us.”
Romero also asked that residents continue to pray for those affected by Hurricane Ida and all members of the law enforcement community who have made a commitment to protect and serve.