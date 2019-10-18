Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying burglary suspect

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying the suspect responsible for the burglary of a local business located in the 4800 block of Landry Road.
On the afternoon of Oct. 14, deputies responded to a call to the business of A&M Farms in reference to a burglary.
A person entered the property by cutting a large section of the hurricane fence located behind the business. The person then drove an unidentified vehicle onto the property. Once on the property, the person stole a Rheem air conditioning unit, valued at $3,000 and cut the wires from a second air conditioning unit, causing over $1,000 worth of damage. The person reattached the fence using blue rope and fled the scene onto the headlands behind the business.
Those with any information about the burglary are asked to submit an anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
