The next few months will likely be busy for the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office as the department begins the move to its new facility on West Admiral Doyle Drive.
The 24,000 square-foot building will allow the sheriff’s office to consolidate much of its operations into one expansive facility and allow for some much needed space to conduct its day-to-day operations.
Sheriff Tommy Romero said the purchase, which was approved by the Iberia Parish Council in January, will be finalized this month.
“The first thing we need to do is prepare to make the move,” Romero said. “We’re going to have to do it in phases.”
Some of that work will include getting utilities and IT installed inside the building, which Romero said doesn’t have a definite date. Once the essentials are installed, the sheriff’s office can begin moving into the new building in phases.
Once moving is completed, the sheriff’s office will close down its facility near the Port of Iberia as well as the building near the Iberia Parish Courthouse.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said that there have been ideas presented for the building that will be empty adjacent to the courthouse — the first option would be moving the public defender’s office to the building.
“We would like to get them there to have a better space in the area,” Richard said.
Romero said he will still maintain a presence on the first floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse for meetings and to continue working with the courthouse and Clerk of Court’s Office, as well as collecting fines and similar matters.
The new building, which was previously the site of Carbo Ceramics, was purchased by the Iberia Parish Government for $1.6 million and used with American Rescue Plan Act funds that were transferred over to the general fund of the Iberia Parish Government budget.
Romero estimated that the facility will give the sheriff’s office about 6,340 extra feet of space.
Along with the practical use, the property purchased is also on high ground which should provide protection during hurricanes. Romero said establishing a presence at the Port of Iberia will have positive effects for business that occurs at the Acadiana Regional Airport.
“I think it’s going to be a good image for the airport for us to be out there,” Romero said.
The sheriff said that moving efforts should be in earnest during the summer, and the sheriff’s office will be holding an open house to the public once the historic move is complete.