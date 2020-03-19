Iberia Parish schools set Grab and Go Meals plan

GRAB AND GO SITES

Starting Monday, the Iberia Parish School System is providing meals to schoolchildren during the statewide closure of schools because of the coronavirus. Each daily pack includes breakfast and lunch. Students or cargivers may drive through or walk up to pick up the meals at one of four sites and must have either the student’s school ID card or a copy of the student’s demographic page from the Student Progress Center. Pick-up time is 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day at the following schools:

• Johnston-Hopkins Elementary School.

• New Iberia Senior High School

• Pesson Elementary School

• St. Charles Elementary School.