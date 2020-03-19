Iberia Parish schools set Grab and Go Meals plan

As schools districts all over the country are dealing with school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Iberia Parish School District is continuing to answer questions and provide meals to students during the period.
“At this unprecedented time, we are aware that many questions will arise during the school closure,” according to a prepared statement. “The district staff and school administrators are working to respond to questions and support families however possible.”
The district will be providing Grab and Go meals to students beginning Monday. The meal package will include lunch and breakfast each day.
Grab and Go sites will be located at Johnston-Hopkins Elementary School, Pesson Elementary School, New Iberia Senior High School and St. Charles Elementary School.
Pick-up time at the designated location will be 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Drive-through vehicles and walk-ups will be served. No students or caregivers will be allowed to enter the cafeteria.
Caregivers who are picking up meals must have either a student present at meal pick-up, a student’s school ID card or a copy of the student’s demographic page from the Student Progress Center (instructions for accessing the student demographic page will be posted before Monday).
Any school-aged student can visit any of the four feeding sites listed above. They will be asked to provide their name and school of attendance. School resource officers will also be available at feeding sites during the designated pick-up times.
Assistant Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Joseph said at Wednesday’s school board meeting that while the school closures are unprecedented, the district is trying to keep communication as open as possible.
“We have consulted with neighboring districts and we’re hearing their numbers are high, so we’re going to prepare as best we can and make any necessary adjustments that we need to make,” Joseph said.
“If we need to increase our meals at another site we will consider that, if we need to close a site for low numbers, we will consider that as well.”