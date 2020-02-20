Several Iberia Parish schools were recognized for recent academic progress following the annual state Department of Education assessment at Wednesday’s school board meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Heath Hulin said the school board has a lot to be proud of when it comes to academic achievement following the release of the assessment.
“Once again our school district was rated a solid “B” and we continue to see steady growth in district performance scores, increasing last year from 79.8 to 81.0,” Hulin said. “Iberia Parish schools were listed in the top 10 in the state for growth in African-American students, students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students.”
Hulin said that five Iberia parish schools were listed as some of the top growth schools in Acadiana — Coteau Elementary, Pesson Elementary, Sugarland Elementary, Park Elementary and the former North Street Elementary School.
During the meeting, Hulin recognized schools classified as top gains schools, which are schools in the district identified by the state as achieving an “A” rating for the progress portion of their school performance school.
“This rating recognizes growth students achieve throughout the school year and not just their final assessment score,” Hulin said.
The administration also recognized two schools that improved their letter grade, as well as three schools that achieved an “A” rating. Also recognized were early childhood education programs that were given positive ratings by the state.
Schools honored included Caneview Elementary (top gains school), Center Street Elementary (top gains), Coteau Elementary (top gains), Daspit Elementary (top gains), Delcambre Elementary (top gains, “A” rated school), Jefferson Island Road Elementary (top gains), Loreauville High (top gains school, “A” rated school and increased letter grade from “B” to “A”), New Iberia Senior High (top gains), the former North Street Elementary (early childhood performance excellence rating), Pesson Elementary (top gains), St. Charles Elementary (top gains), Sugarland Elementary (top gains) and Westgate High (improved from “C” to “B”).
Angels Among Angels Pre-school, New Iberia Head Start and Early Head Start and Second Street Head Start and Early Head Start also were recognized.
In other business, the school board approved the 2020-2021 school year calendar.
Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette said the calendar presented was organized in conjunction with the principals association, principals’ advisory committee and with teachers’ input.
The calendar for the school year will have more holidays, including a full week off for Mardi Gras, election day on Nov. 3 and a short fall break when the school year begins.
The board unanimously approved the calendar.