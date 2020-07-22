Iberia Parish School to vote on cooperative purchasing agreement with Rapides Parish

The Iberia Parish School Board will vote on whether to enter into a cooperative purchasing agreement with the Rapides Parish School Board at Wednesday’s meeting.
The purchase would be for educational materials and supplies, furniture, equipment and A/V technology, and will use an existing bid by the RPSB. According to the agenda, entering into the agreement will allow the parish to be a cost savings measure by purchasing the items through School Specialty, an instructional supply company that the IPSB has dealt with for many years.
In other business, the board will seek approval for the purchase of 12,500 carrying cases from Detel Computer Solutions that will be used for carrying chromebooks to and from school. The total cost of the purchase is $174,875 and will be paid for with CARES Act funding.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the administrative office on Jane Street.