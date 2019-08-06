Iberia Parish school buses reinspected after Louisiana State Police check

An issue with a third-party vendor who was conducting vehicle inspections for the Iberia Parish School District’s buses forced the district to have up to 30 buses reinspected after a Louisiana State Police check of the buses.
After being made aware of some problems with the bus inspections, The Daily Iberian submitted a request for records regarding the status of Dronet’s Auto Repair on W. Admiral Doyle Drive as a state inspection station. The request also sought any records regarding forged or falsified inspection stickers for up to 30 Iberia Parish School District buses.
According to Faye Dysart Morrison, an assistant secretary for the state Department of Public Safety’s Office of Legal Affairs, the request was denied because “this matter is pending criminal investigation and/or criminal prosecution.”
According to the Department of Public Safety’s online list of motor vehicle inspection stations, Dronet’s is still an inspection station for general and commercial vehicles as well as motorcycles. It is no longer listed as a valid site for school bus inspections.
A response to a second request to Morrison’s office to clarify Dronet’s status and to verify the website information was not received prior to deadline Monday.
“We were informed that we would have to have them (the bus inspections) redone,” Iberia Parish School District Superintendent Carey Laviolette said. “The state police told us we had to redo those inspections and they are ready to go now. They (LSP) didn’t get into whatever they found.”
Laviolette said the school district’s transportation supervisor, Raymond Noel, was called to the bus parking lot after LSP investigators had arrived to perform their check of the inspection stickers.
“Mr. Noel was called to the lot by the state police,” Laviolette said. “He secured another vendor and had the inspections redone. Now they are ready to go. All of our buses are inspected.”
She also said there is no action being taken against the school district.
“That’s a state police issue,” Laviolette said. “We are not involved in that.”
Former Iberia Parish School Board member Robbie LeBlanc, who is listed as the secretary for Dronet’s on the Better Business Bureau website, was contacted about the inspection sticker issue last week and referred calls to Lance Dronet, the owner of Dronet’s Auto Repair. When contacted, Dronet said he was not aware of any issues.
“You’d have to call the state police about that,” he said.