The Iberia Parish School Board unanimously approved the reorganizing of the Special Education Department in the district at Wednesday’s meeting.
The approval gets rid of the assistant director of special education position and replaces it with a director of special education.
The change comes after the retirement of Glecia Durand, which has “stimulated reflection on the most effective way to provide state-of-the-art services for our students with disabilities,” according to the proposal for the organizational plan.
Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette said the change would allow for a director of federally funded programs and a director of special education to work together closely in order to more efficiently oversee the program.
The change would be revenue neutral for the school board’s budget, and Laviolette said it could even be less costly depending on the person who is selected to become the director of the position.
“I’ve long advocated that we need someone in this position,” board member Elvin Pradia said. “This is sorely needed because of the regulations and everything that goes on with special education, we need someone who knows it.”
Laviolette said the job will be advertised for 10 days internally and externally in order to find a new hire for the position.
In other business, the board voted to accept the resignation letter of Laviolette, who will not be seeking to extend her contract as superintendent once it expires in June.
Legal counsel Wayne Landry said he felt it was best to have a vote by the board formalized before the application process for a new superintendent begins.
“We hate to see you leave, it was a pleasure working with you,” board member Debra Savoie told Laviolette.
Laviolette said she was incredibly grateful for her time in the school district as well as her time as superintendent.
“Working with a school board like this is a special treat for any superintendent, not all districts have the partnership we have and for a school district to thrive that has to happen,” Laviolette said. “The work we accomplished was accomplished together, the big challenging things were done together.”
The superintendent added that she hopes to see the Iberia Parish School District turn into an “A” district in the future.
“That was one of my goals, COVID hindered that but I know I’ll see it soon,” she said.